Woman files lawsuit against Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office after 2015 traffic stop

What is the tsunami threat to the Grand Strand? In a WMBF Investigates special report, the First Alert Weather team will look into the circumstances that could lead to such an event.More >>
The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Saturday for trying to smuggle tobacco products into inmates at the Department of Corrections.More >>
A resolution has been reached between the county and a woman who filed a lawsuit against the Horry County Police Department claiming a former detective assigned to her case was “very flirtatious” with her and suggested she consider boxing with another woman.More >>
A woman has filed a lawsuit against the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office alleging she was the victim of a traffic stop gone awry on April 22, 2015 in which an officer smashed her windows in order to remove her from the car without justification.More >>
The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
A group opposed to removing three remaining Confederate era monuments tried an 11th-hour legal maneuver aimed at stopping the city of New Orleans from moving ahead with its plans to remove them.More >>
The 18 students, and the university's Beta Theta Pi chapter, face charges including involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in the death of Timothy Piazza.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
