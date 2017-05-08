Woman files lawsuit against Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office after 2015 traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – A woman has filed a lawsuit against the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office alleging she was the victim of a traffic stop gone awry on April 22, 2015 in which an officer smashed her windows in order to remove her from the car without justification.

According to a news release, the Curry Law Firm is representing Brandi Barnett in the lawsuit, which lists Officer Chris Geno as the defendant and alleges negligent training and hiring and civil assault and battery. The whole incident was caught on Officer Chris Geno’s dash cam.

Attorneys with the law firm said their investigation revealed Geno was involved in other instances of misconduct in the past, having been named as a defendant in previous lawsuits against the department. The law firm says Geno has received promotions and awards in spite of what they believe are aggressive policing tactics.

“What occurred on April 22, 2015 was extremely unfortunate. We intend to provide full representation for Ms. Barnett and we look forward to advising her and her family through this unfortunate chapter of their lives,” reads a statement from Curry Law Firm. “No citizen in America deserves the unkind and senseless treatment that Ms. Barnett received. It was negligible at best and malicious at worst. Our client has authorized us to pursue this matter and we intend to do so.”

