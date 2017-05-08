Great Pee Dee River Boat Landing closed until further notice - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Great Pee Dee River Boat Landing closed until further notice

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Government Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier announced Monday the Great Pee Dee River Boat Landing off Highway 701 is closed until further notice.

The entire landing and parking area is currently underwater and unsafe for use. Once the water recedes, the boat landing will be reopened.

