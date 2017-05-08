Police investigating weekend purse snatchings at busy shopping areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A 73-year-old woman was injured Saturday night when someone grabbed her purse in the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot and drove off, according to a report from Myrtle Beach Police.

The woman told police she parked outside of Dillard's around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. As she was walking into the store, a black car drove up to her, and the driver reached out of his window and grabbed her purse.

The victim said she did not let go of her purse, so when the driver grabbed it and sped off, she was pulled to the ground. Her hand was bleeding when she got up, according to the report.

The investigating officer checked the store security footage and reported a black car, possibly an Impala, moving at a high rate of speed right before the victim entered the store.

Just after this call, another purse snatching happened, possibly with the same vehicle.

Police say they were called to the Neighborhood Walmart off Farrow Parkway just before 8 p.m. where the female victim, also 73 years old, said she was putting groceries into the trunk of her car, which was parked in the front handicapped parking spot in the lot.

The woman said her purse was in the child seat area of the cart, and when she heard a noise, she was startled to find a car had pulled up right behind where she was standing with her cart.

She told police a man reached from the driver’s side window, grabbed her purse, and sped off. She and a witness both said they believed the vehicle was a black four-door car, possibly a Nissan.

Police are investigating if the two incidents are related.

