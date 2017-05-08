Beef 'O' Brady's in Carolina Forest to close

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beef 'O' Brady's in Carolina Forest will close, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's window.

The sign says, "After serving the Carolina Forest community for the past 15 years, we have decided to close our Beef 'O' Brady's Restaurant. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. Bob and Christina."

The restaurant and bar, located on Renee Drive in the Kroger shopping center, is owned by Bob and Christina Chrushch, according to the franchise's corporate website.

It's unclear right now why the location is closing. Another Beef 'O' Brady's is located on N. Fraser Street, in Georgetown.

