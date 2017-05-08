Beef 'O' Brady's in Carolina Forest to close - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Beef 'O' Brady's in Carolina Forest to close

By Ashley Talley, News Director
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beef 'O' Brady's in Carolina Forest will close, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's window. 

The sign says, "After serving the Carolina Forest community for the past 15 years, we have decided to close our Beef 'O' Brady's Restaurant. Thank you for all the wonderful memories. Bob and Christina."

The restaurant and bar, located on Renee Drive in the Kroger shopping center, is owned by Bob and Christina Chrushch, according to the franchise's corporate website.

It's unclear right now why the location is closing. Another Beef 'O' Brady's is located on N. Fraser Street, in Georgetown.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

