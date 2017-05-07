CCU trustees approve tuition increase

CONWAY (WMBF) – The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees approved a three percent tuition increase effective for the 2017-2018 academic year, resulting in an increase for in-state students of $162 and an increase for out-of-state students of $376.

According to a CCU news release, the net effect of an increase passed by the South Carolina legislature in funding for the state pension, health and dental insurance passes the costs of that increase on to state institutions.

“The costs incurred as a result of the state pension reform bill, combined with a 1.9 percent increase in the Higher Education Price Index [a measure of the inflation rate applicable to higher education in the U.S.], would require about a 4 percent increase in tuition to break even,” said DeCenzo. “However, we were able to eliminate more than $2 million from our operating budget by cutting future non-faculty positions. The budget cuts will not require any personnel layoffs or furloughs.”

