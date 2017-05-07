Two men arrested, drugs seized in traffic stop in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men and seized drugs and cash in a traffic stop in Hartsville Saturday afternoon.

According to a DCSO news release, a deputy pulled over Demetrius Ramel Samuel, 32, of Hartsville and Deon’tray Leroy Thomas, 22, of Lamar on East Home Avenue around 3 p.m. for a traffic violation. He then found 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, 13 Xanax pills, four hydrocodone pills, weighing scales and about $400 in cash in the car.

Both men face charges of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

They are held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

