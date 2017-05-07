TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen following Highway 501 crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash on US 501 southbound at US 701 near Conway caused the left lane to be closed to traffic Sunday. All lanes reopened and the scene was cleared as of 1:45 p.m.

According to an SC511 news release, the crash happened at 12:42 p.m. Drivers should use caution.

