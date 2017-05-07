Woman recounts being kidnapped from Surfside Beach convenience store, escaping

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning. The woman was later found unharmed in North Carolina.

According to Horry County Police Department Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, officers responded to the Scotchman at 1272 Dick Pond Road in Surfside Beach around 4:30 a.m.

The man took the 28-year-old clerk by force, did not take any money or items from the store, and the two left in her car, a silver 2002 Mercury Sable. Authorities located the woman around 7:30 a.m.

According to an Horry County Police Department incident report, an officer stopped into the store prior to the kidnapping and the victim told him she was working until 8 a.m. A newspaper delivery person noticed there was no attendant in the store around 4:10 a.m. and called 911.

An officer found the victim's purse, cell phone and jacket under the front counter. Using information from the woman's driver's license, dispatchers found a phone number for a family member. Officers then checked the victim's house for her car. It wasn't there.

The business owner arrived to show officers surveillance footage of the suspect, who was wearing dark jogging-style pants with a green stripe, a black jacket with a red zipper, a black hat and a red bandana covering his face.

In the video, the suspect is seen grabbing the victim by the upper arm after jumping over the counter. He took her keys from her purse and led her out of the store at gunpoint.

An officer noticed a black Shimann bike on the walkway near the front entrance and a 24-ounce Budweiser can, which were collected as evidence.

While police were on scene, the victim called a family member to say she escaped. She told police the suspect had forced her into the trunk of the car. She said she was able to get out of the trunk when the car stopped at a Sun Do store in Columbus County, NC.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she was in the store's bathroom when she heard the door chime.

"When I came out, nobody was in the store so I went to go wash my hands and get my hand sanitizer and as soon as I took one step behind the counter when I was putting on my sanitizer, that’s when I seen him coming," she said. "I made eye contact with him first and then I seen the bandana on his face. I immediately knew no good was about to come from that situation."

The suspect hopped over the store's counter and put the gun to the back of the woman's head and asked for her car keys, she said.

"I point down to where my car keys are in my purse. He takes my keys, nothing else," she said. "Just my keys and then leads me out of the store to my car with a gun to the back of my head. He put me inside of my car in the driver’s seat and I begged and pleaded, 'Please don’t hurt me. Please don’t hurt me,' because I’m a mom. I wanted to go home. I wanted to see my baby at the end of the night. He said, 'I don’t want to hurt you. I just want this,' and he slapped the inside of my car. I was like, 'You can have it, you can have it,' and he was like, 'No, you’re driving.'"

Eventually, the woman was placed into the trunk of her car. She soon found the trunk's release latch, got out of the vehicle after stopping at the N.C. gas station and called police.

“I knew I was probably going to pull it, but it was just a matter of time, waiting until people were around me to pull it," said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous. "Once we stopped for gas and I knew we were going to be stopped for more than just a couple of seconds and I could hear voices other than his, I popped it and I ran.”

Call HCPD at 843-915-8477 with information.

