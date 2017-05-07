Store clerk found safe in NC after kidnapping, police search for suspect

Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning. The woman was later found unharmed in North Carolina.

According to Horry County Police Department Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, officers responded to the Scotchman at 1272 Dick Pond Road around 4:30 a.m.

The man took the 28-year-old clerk by force, did not take any money or items from the store, and the two left in her car. Authorities located the woman around 7:30 a.m.

Call HCPD at 843-915-8477 with information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.