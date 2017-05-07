UPDATE: Two people killed, two others hurt in Marlboro County crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The drivers in a two-car Marlboro County crash died Sunday morning. Two passengers

Coroner Tim Brown said Roosevelt McLaurin Junior, 20, of Bennettsville and Kimberly Odom, 50, of Hartsville died of injuries sustained in the crash on Highway 15 401.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern said a preliminary investigation indicates one of the drivers was in a 2007 Dodge Charger was going north, went left of center and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro head on.

A woman and a two-month-old baby were in the backseat of the Camaro. The woman was entrapped in the car before being taken to McLeod Hospital to be treated for injuries. The two-month-old was also taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

