Horry County police investigate robbery

Police are investigating an early-morning robbery in Horry County.More >>
Police are investigating an early-morning robbery in Horry County.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
A water main break in Pawleys Island Saturday will affect the water service of residents south of the South Causeway for about three hours.More >>
A water main break in Pawleys Island Saturday will affect the water service of residents south of the South Causeway for about three hours.More >>
Women donning pink tutus will take to the street Sunday for the Sixth Annual Divas Running Series Half Marathon and 5k, which will cause road closures in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Women donning pink tutus will take to the street Sunday for the Sixth Annual Divas Running Series Half Marathon and 5k, which will cause road closures in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
One person is dead, and four others are injured after a crash involving two vehicles, according to Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department.More >>
One person is dead, and four others are injured after a crash involving two vehicles, according to Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.More >>
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >>
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>