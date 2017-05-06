TRAFFIC ALERT: Divas Half Marathon to cause road closures in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Women donning pink tutus will take to the street Sunday for the Sixth Annual Divas Running Series Half Marathon and 5k, which will cause road closures in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a NMB Department of Public Safety news release, the 5k starts at 7 a.m. and the half marathon starts 10 minutes after on Ocean Boulevard just south of Main Street and will finish on Main Street. The event will follow a rolling road closure, which means that the flow of traffic will be impacted for a short period of time before the first runner enters a section of road and will return to normal when the last runner leaves that section.

Roads will reopen around 11 a.m. The Divas series is held in some of the country’s best vacation destinations, like Honolulu, HI; Long Island, NY; San Juan, PR; San Francisco, CA; and North Myrtle Beach, SC.

In 2016, the run generated about $4.3 million in direct local economic impact. The rolling road closure will include the following roads:

Ocean Boulevard North from 20th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North

Southbound lane closest to curb will be closed from 7am until 11am. Southbound thru traffic will be diverted to US Hwy 17 at 8th Avenue North from 6:30am to 7:45am. Starting at 7:45am southbound thru traffic will be able to continue south using the center lane. No right turns will be allowed from 7am to 11am in this section.

Ocean Boulevard North from 5th Avenue North to Main Street

Southbound lane closest to curb will be closed from 7am until 10:40am. Southbound thru traffic will be diverted to US Hwy17 at 8th Avenue North from 6:30am to 7:45am. Starting at 7:45am, southbound thru traffic will be able to continue south using the center lane. No right turns will be allowed from 7am to 11am in this section.

Ocean Boulevard South from Main Street to 17th Avenue South

All southbound lanes will be closed from 6:45am through 7:45am.

Ocean Boulevard South from 17th Avenue South to 25th Avenue South

All southbound lanes will be closed from 6:45am through 7:55am.

Hillside Drive North from 16th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North

Northbound lanes of Hillside Drive North will be closed from 7:40am to 9:30am.

Hillside Drive North from 5th Avenue North to Main Street

Northbound lanes of Hillside Drive North will be closed from 7:05am to 9:20am.

Hillside Drive South from Main Street to 5th Avenue South

All lanes will be closed from 7am to 8:50am (All local traffic is urged to use EXTREME caution and to yield to runners on road.)

Hillside Drive South from 5th Avenue South to 25th Avenue South

Northbound lane will be closed from 7:20am to 8:35am (All local traffic is urged to use EXTREME caution and yield to runners on road)

All east/westbound streets between 16th Avenue North and Main Street, and between Ocean Boulevard and Hillside Drive South will have intermittent traffic crossings at Hillside Drive and Ocean Boulevard from 7am to 11am. Expect delays if traveling to or from that quadrant.

All east/westbound streets between Main Street and 25th Avenue South, and between Ocean Boulevard and Hillside Drive South will have intermittent traffic crossings at Hillside Drive and Ocean Boulevard from 7am to 8:50am. Expect delays if travelling to or from that quadrant.

20th Avenue North from Surf Pointe Drive to Spring Street

Eastbound lanes of 20th Avenue North will be closed from 8:15am to 10:30am. Local residents should exit homes onto the westbound lane on 20th Avenue North. Residents on the south side of 20th Avenue please use extreme caution when exiting your home making a left turn to get on the westbound lane and please wait for a gap between runners.

US Hwy 17 (North Kings Highway) from 11th Avenue North to Starwatch Drive

Northbound lane closest to the curb will be closed from 7am to 10:10am.

Starwatch Drive, Lake Egret, East Island, Surf Watch, Surf Estates, Sand Court, Surf Pointe Drive

All lanes on the above named roads will be closed from 8am to 10:20m. Local residents please use extreme caution when exiting homes and use the neighborhood exit on US Hwy 17.

16th Avenue North, Prince William Road, Princess Ann Drive

Westbound lane will be closed from 7:50am to 9:40am. Local residents should exit on 11th Avenue South to Hillside, then east to 8th Avenue North toward US Hwy 17 to exit the area.

11th Avenue North from Princess Ann Drive to US Hwy 17

Westbound lane will be closed from 8am to 10am. Local residents should use the eastbound lane to Hillside then south on Hillside to 8th Avenue North towards US Hwy 17 to exit the area.

2nd Avenue North from Ye Olde Kings Highway to Hillside Drive North

All eastbound lanes will be closed from 7:05am to 9:10am. Local residents on the south side of 2nd Avenue North should exit their homes by making a left onto westbound 2nd Avenue North, and they should wait for gaps between runners before crossing 2nd Avenue North.

Main Street from the Ocean to Hillside Drive

All westbound lanes of Main Street will be closed from Saturday, April 30 at 3:30pm to noon on Sunday, May 1.

Main Street from Hillside Drive to Ye Olde Kings Highway

All westbound lanes will be closed from 7am to 9am

Edge Drive South between 20th Avenue South and 16th Avenue South

Northbound lane will be closed from 7:25am until 8:20am

25th Avenue South from Ocean Boulevard to Hillside Drive South

All lanes will be closed from 7:10am until 8:05am. We ask residents and businesses to follow the detours and plan an earlier start during those times to avoid delays and for safety purposes.

For more information on road closures, please visit the Divas® Half Marathon and 5K Series website at http://www.runlikeadiva.com/closures.

