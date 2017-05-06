Water main break to affect some Pawleys Island residents - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Water main break to affect some Pawleys Island residents

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A water main break in Pawleys Island Saturday will affect the water service of residents south of the South Causeway for about three hours.

According to a Pawleys Island Police Department tweet, the water main break happened around 5:30 p.m.

