Water main break to affect some Pawleys Island residents

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A water main break in Pawleys Island Saturday will affect the water service of residents south of the South Causeway for about three hours.

According to a Pawleys Island Police Department tweet, the water main break happened around 5:30 p.m.

There is a water main break which will effect water service to all residents south of the South Causeway for apx 3 hours. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) May 6, 2017

