UPDATE: Crews repair water main break in Pawleys Island

A water main break in Pawleys Island Saturday will affect the water service of residents south of the South Causeway for about three hours. (Source: Pawleys Island PD on Twitter)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A water main break in Pawleys Island Saturday affected the water service of residents south of the South Causeway for several hours. Crews cleared the scene around 9 p.m. and water service was restored.

According to a Pawleys Island Police Department tweet, the water main break happened around 5:30 p.m.

There is a water main break which will effect water service to all residents south of the South Causeway for apx 3 hours. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) May 6, 2017

Update: Our officer on duty reports repair crews have cleared & water service should be back to normal. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) May 7, 2017

