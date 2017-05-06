Annual Pee Dee March for Babies benefits March of Dimes research

Family and corporate teams alike took steps for healthier babies Saturday at the Annual Pee March for Babies in Florence. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Family and corporate teams alike took steps for healthier babies Saturday at the Annual Pee March for Babies in Florence.

The event started at 8:30 a.m. at McLeod Health and Fitness with a three-mile walk followed by food and activities for the whole family. Children under 10 took part in the Superhero Sprint.

One in nine babies are born prematurely in South Carolina and have to spend the first weeks or months of life in NICU.

March for Babies raises money to fund vital research into the causes of premature birth, and to fund community programs aimed at healthier pregnancies.

