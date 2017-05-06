UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of deadly Conway crash

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead, and four others are injured after a crash involving two vehicles, according to Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said Billy Wayne Hensley, Sr., 64, of Conway died of injuries sustained in the crash. Hensley was originally from Rock Hill.

Police said it happened Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m. on Highway 501 near Depot Road in Conway.

The four injured have been transported to Conway ER for treatment.

This incident remains under investigation by the Conway City Police Department.