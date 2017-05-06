BREAKING: One dead, four injured in early morning car crash

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead, and four others are injured after a crash involving two vehicles, according to Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department.

Police said it happened Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m. on Highway 501 near Depot Road in Conway.

The four injured have been transported to Conway ER for treatment.

The identity of the victim is unavailable at this time pending notification of immediate family members.

This incident remains under investigation by the Conway City Police Department.