Police: Missing Fayetteville, N.C. teen may be in Myrtle Beach

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WMBF) – Police in Fayetteville, N.C. are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who may be in the Myrtle Beach area.

According to a post on the Fayetteville Police Department’s Facebook page, Isabelle Miller was reported missing by her family. She was last seen shortly after 12 a.m. on May 4.

The girl is believed to be traveling with 20-year-old Malik Elliott, according to the FPD. The two may be along the Grand Strand.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call (910) 580-2260 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.