Three accused of holding person at gunpoint, forcing victim to steal from Lumberton True Value store

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Three people were taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping a person, holding the person at gunpoint through the night and then making the victim go to a Lumberton True Value store to get money.

According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, Stephanie Locklear, 49; Mark Johnson, 31; and David McMillian, 35, all of Lumberton, were each charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of common law robbery and one count of extortion.

Bond for the three suspects was set at $200,000 each, the release stated.

According to police, LPD officers were dispatched to the True Value store, located at 1675 Roberts Ave., on Friday for an armed robbery in progress call.

While heading to the store, the officers reportedly saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the area.

As they prepared to stop the vehicles, officers learned the suspects in the armed robbery had left in the car in question, the release stated.

When the vehicle was stopped, two persons inside were detained. Officers who went to the store detained a third person there.

The investigation reportedly revealed the suspects’ plan.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.