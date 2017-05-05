TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of U.S. 701 blocked in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – All lanes are blocked on a portion of U.S. 701 in the Conway area.

According to information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the collision happened on U.S. 701 at Mosdell Drive at 8:14 p.m. Friday.

No injuries were listed in this collision, according to the SCHP.

