TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of U.S. 701 blocked in Conway area

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – All lanes are blocked on a portion of U.S. 701 in the Conway area.

According to information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, the collision happened on U.S. 701 at Mosdell Drive at 8:14 p.m. Friday.

No injuries were listed in this collision, according to the SCHP.

