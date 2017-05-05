Locals sound off on House passage of bill to repeal, replace Obamacare

A group gathered at Rep. Tom Rice's office Friday to express their concern over the bill that would repeal Obamacare. (Source: Erin Edwards)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Many people in Myrtle Beach are expressing concern over the House passage of a bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

Members of Grand Strand Action Together gathered at Rep. Tom Rice’s Horry County office on Friday to express their concern.

“So if I have a reoccurence, I guess what Tom Rice wants me to do is just die,” said Karen Strauss, a breast cancer survivor.

The Republican senator voted in favor of the new bill. He said something needed to be done about Obamacare.

"This thing is falling apart," Rice. "We've got to do something. We don't have a choice.”

Local doctors said that South Carolina saw a big spike in the number of people getting insurance when the Affordable Care Act was implemented.

"In 2013, we had 23 people of people in S.C. who were uninsured and that was around, we had 4.7 million people in the state at that time," said Dr. Rhoades of Doctors Care. So almost 25 percent of those folks did not have insurance. When the Affordable Care Act started, from 2014 to 2016, it dropped from 23 percent down to 13.9 percent uninsured. And as of January, we had almost a quarter of a million people who were insured through the Affordable Care Act."

The new healthcare bill now moves to the Senate for approval.

