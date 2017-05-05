Restaurant Scorecard: Roaches found in one Little River eatery

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors found roaches at one Little River restaurant, and another popular barbecue restaurant near Coastal Grand Mall earned a "B" rating.

In downtown Myrtle Beach, the 8th Avenue Tiki Bar and Grill, located on Ocean Boulevard, got an overall score of 90.

The inspector said the restaurant was cited for improper cold hold temperatures for items like uncooked tilapia, calamari and ground chicken. The report states the eatery lost points when the inspector observed fry oil stored on the floor.

Additionally, the inspector stated chicken spring rolls were observed thawing on top of the pizza oven. This violation was corrected during the inspection. French fries and macaroni and cheese cakes that were cooling in large quantities were seen stacked and covered with saran wrap. That too was corrected during the inspection.

Crab Catcher on the Waterfront in Little River earned a low "A" rating, an 88 score.

The inspector stated improper hot-holding temperatures was a consecutive violation, which means they have been cited for this problem in a previous inspection.

A point was lost when the inspector observed a generic trash can was being used as a potato container without a label on it. Also, oyster shells were observed being reused for oysters.

The report stated roaches were found in the side prep room. It is considered a priority violation that needs immediate attention.

Near Coastal Grand Mall, Sticky Fingers on Coastal Grand Drive earned a "B" rating. The inspector stated in the report the restaurant was cited for improper cooling for pork, saying this was a consecutive violation.

During the inspection, one employee on the cook line was observed wearing a heavily-soiled cloth apron, which had a large amount of grease and juices stained on it. The inspector described the white apron as turning brown. However, this was corrected during the inspection.

Additionally, cutting boards at the cook line were in poor repair. The inspector stated they had deep black cuts, which could not provide a clean, smooth surface. Sticky Finger's overall score is 81.

King Crab Seafood Buffet on South Kings Highway got an overall score of 85, which is a "B" rating. The restaurant lost points for improper cold hold temperatures, specifically cut, leafy greens, shredded cheddar cheese, and crab salad. This was considered a consecutive violation.

More points were deducted when the inspector observed boxes of food stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Bags of onions were also seen on the floor of the walk-in produce cooler. Oyster tags were not kept in order, according to the last sold date on the tag, and clams and oysters tags were mixed together.

Meanwhile, while not quite a perfect score, several restaurants received a 99..



Chick-fil-A on Church Street in Conway earned an overall score of 99, as did Blue Trunk in Loris, J and J Butcher Shop Hot Dogs in Murrells Inlet, and Zaxby's on Oleander Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Then there were two restaurants who earned a perfect 100 score this week: Toffino's Italian Bakery on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach, and Wendy's on North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.