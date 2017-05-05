FIRST ALERT: Cooler, gusty weekend on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Breezy and much cooler weather will continue through the weekend.

The strong cold front responsible for last night's severe weather has now pushed into the Atlantic with blustery and much cooler weather moving in behind it.

Tonight will see the winds remaining breezy at times as temperatures drop off quickly after sunset. By Saturday morning, readings will drop all the way into the lower 50s at the beach and to near 50 across the Pee Dee.

The cooler weather will continue on Saturday and Sunday. Winds will remain gusty at times, and some periods of cloudy skies will be possible. A weak storm system will pass through the region Saturday night with the risk of a stray shower, but no significant rain is expected.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 70s both days. Nighttime temperatures will remain cool with readings in the lower and middle 50s. The coolest weather arrives on Sunday night with temperatures will drop into the upper 40s across the Pee Dee.

A gradual warming trend will start next week with temperatures returning to near 80 by the middle of the week.