HCSO, SLED to help MBPD patrol Ocean Boulevard over next few weekends

Other agencies will assist MBPD officers for the next few weekends along Ocean Boulevard, specifically between 8th Avenue North and Mr. Joe White (Source: Amy Lipman)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After reports of a gun being fired in Plyler Park nearly two weeks ago, the Myrtle Beach Police Department is increasing police presence on Ocean Boulevard near the boardwalk and requesting assistance from other agencies to do this.

“As with any big event or any major incidents that occur in our city, we evaluate our response to those incidents,” MBPD Lt. Joey Crosby said. “So this is a response to that incident by providing a visual presence along Ocean Boulevard and having more officers along Ocean Boulevard."

This is the first time the Myrtle Beach Police Department has requested help for weekends that aren’t special events, Crosby said.

“Having those law enforcement officers that are visible in that area, it can deter crime from occurring. Individuals that are thinking about committing a crime, that can certainly prevent them from committing that crime at all,” he said. “Also, we’re able to address situations and keep the area safe.”

Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office will help out over the next few weekends, according to Crosby.

“We all have the same mission. We’re on the same team,” HCSO Sgt. Timmy Tyner said. “Just because we wear a different badge and different patch doesn’t mean we won’t work together.”

Tyner said the department got a request for four to six deputies for the evening shifts on Fridays and Saturdays for weekends in May, besides Bikefest, which already includes the HCSO.

The deputies will be paired up with MBPD officers starting the evening of May 6.

“They’ll be assisting with answering calls. They’ll be assisting just with deterring,” Tyner said. “We’ll be following directions of the supervisors of Myrtle Beach, whatever they ask us to do at that point.”

The HCSO has to make sure its own day-to-day operations are staffed, but Tyner said the agency is happy to help.

“It’s just not assisting them. It’s assisting the citizens of Horry County,” he said.

A variety of agencies will be on hand to assist during Bikefest. The department will then evaluate the need for extra assistance on weekends after that, Crosby said.

He added the MBPD asked for suggestions and ideas from its officers about how to streamline paperwork to get them back on the street faster.

The department has since changed how officers file arrest reports. Instead of bringing someone who was arrested to jail and then putting together the arrest report on a laptop or a computer, the officers can now submit paper tickets with all of the information on the back, and the records and dispatch staff members will enter it into the computer, Crosby said.

