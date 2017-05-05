Federal lawsuit filed against North Myrtle Beach Applebee's for 'sexually hostile work environment'

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A federal lawsuit has been filed against the North Myrtle Beach Applebee’s location after two women alleged that they were subjected to a “sexually hostile work environment.”

According to court documents filed May 3 in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, the suit was brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Green Apple, LLC, which operates as Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar.

The lawsuit alleges that an assistant manager subjected the two women to “severe or pervasive sexual comments and conduct.” The harassment is said to have happened at various times between January and October 2014.

One of the women accused the assistant manager of referring to her as “half-rack” in reference to the size of her breasts, according to the lawsuit.

Additionally, both women accused the assistant manager of inappropriate touching on multiple occasions and propositioning them for sex.

According to court documents, one of the women complained to the general manager about the assistant manager’s conduct on more than one occasion, but “the general manager took no action to stop the harassment.”

In the lawsuit, the EOCC is asking the court to order the defendant to pay the women punitive damages for its “malicious and reckless conduct.”

Also, the EOCC wants the court to order the defendant to “carry out policies, practices, and programs which provide equal employment opportunities for women and which eradicate the effects of its past and present unlawful employment practices.”

