National Weather Service confirms tornado struck Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has confirmed that a tornado struck Darlington County Thursday night.

According to NWS meteorologist Carl Morgan, the tornado touched down roughly a mile from Philadelphia Street, which is in the Oates community.

The NWS assigned an EF1 rating to the tornado near Oates, with winds of 73 to 112 mph.

Officials with Darlington County Emergency Management said the storm moved through the area around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Shortly after, emergency officials were called to the Oates community for reports of damage.

