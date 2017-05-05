Helicopter deployed in search for missing 8-year-old Marlboro County girl; mother's death under investigation

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.

According to information from Marlboro County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jamie Seales, the MCSO and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the disappearance of Iyana Lowery from her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville.

The death investigation was taking place at the same Bennettsville residence, according to Seales.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said the body of a woman, Ella Lowery, was found at the Craig Circle home at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon confirmed she was the mother of the missing girl.

Both the MCSO and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are trying to gather all facts and information. If the circumstances arise that meet the AMBER Alert requirements, one will be issued, Seales said.

Lowery is described as 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

MCSO and SLED worked through the night gathering leads and evidence in multiple counties. Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation joined the search.

Saturday afternoon officers searched a neighbor's property and deployed a helicopter, according to WMBF News' Erin Edwards, who was at the scene.

"We are exhausting all resources to find Iyana,” Lemon said. “If anyone knows her whereabouts or has information about her disappearance or the death investigation we are conducting at her residence, please call 911 or (843) 479-5605. Finding Iyana is of highest priority to all the agencies involved. We need the community to stand beside us and remain vigilant in helping and sharing information. This is not a time as a community to remain silent if you have information. Your piece of information may be critical in saving the life of Iyana."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.