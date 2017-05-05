Arrest made in murder of Bennettsville woman; authorities still searching for 8-year-old daughter

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Dwayne Jermaine Bright, 36 years old of Bennettsville has been arrested for the murder of Ella Shantrica Lowery who was found dead in her home, on Craig Circle, Friday, according to Sheriff Lemon with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

Bright is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Lowery's eight-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery, is still missing and officers are actively seeking any information or tips.

The FBI and the State Law Enforcement Division are both assisting the sheriff's office with locating Iyana.

Saturday afternoon officers searched a neighbor's property and deployed a helicopter, according to WMBF News' Erin Edwards, who was at the scene.

According to Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon the search for Iyana Saturday stretched into the early morning hours Sunday.

Sheriff Lemon says additional agencies are being brought in Sunday to assist in the search for Iyana.

"We are working as hard as we possibly can to bring a resolution to this case and find Iyana," Sheriff Lemon said. "All agencies are working 20 hour days to accomplish this. We have expertise from all around the United States collaborating to bring Iyana home. If anyone has any information, please help us and call the numbers listed above.”

Lowery is described as 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Anyone with information can call the MCSO at 843-479-5605, 911 or 1-888-Crime SC.