Myrtle Beach man arrested on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday the arrest of a Myrtle Beach man on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a news release, Robert Aime Juneau, Jr., 48, possessed images of child pornography and was arrested Thursday.

He is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.