Loris man killed in single-car crash in North Myrtle Beach

A man died in a crash on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night.(Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man died in a crash on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said Damian Jazwuan Jackson, 23, of Loris, died in the crash near mile marker four.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.