Loris man killed in single-car crash in North Myrtle Beach

In a WMBF News investigation Wednesday night, we looked at how this digital age is affecting modern day policing and the stress it can add to the job.More >>
As the Palace Theatre comes down this week, a 20-year employee is looking back on the memories through a display of memorabilia from the theater’s glory days he created in his own house.More >>
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has confirmed that a tornado struck Darlington County Thursday night.More >>
A federal lawsuit has been filed against the North Myrtle Beach Applebee’s location after two women alleged that they were subjected to a “sexually hostile work environment.”More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A federal jury has found a former bookkeeper for a Sulphur oil field company guilty of stealing more than $4 million while working there, Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced on Thursday, May 4.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
