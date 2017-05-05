Copy-Search resumes for 19-year-old fisherman missing in Black River in Georgetown County

First responders continue to search for a fisherman lost in the Black River near Pea House Landing in Georgetown County, according Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Raycom Media)

Lesley said the fisherman was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. GCSO personnel were still on scene at 8:45 p.m. attempting to find the individual. Georgetown County Public Information Officer Jason Lesley said one person fell backwards into the water from a dock trying to untangle his fishing line from another person's line. Lesley said the man could not swim.

Two other fishermen tried to rescue him but he slipped through their hands and was not seen again. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources searched Thursday until dark and began searching again Friday morning, according to Lieutenant Joe Ard.

