Officials investigate after body found in Bennettsville

An investigation has been launched into a body found in Bennettsville Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – An investigation has been launched into a body found in Bennettsville Friday morning.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said it was found on at a residence on Craig Circle around 8:30 a.m. The body belonged to a woman. Brown said an approximate age of the woman has not been determined.

The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the coroner’s office are investigating.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.