Florence deputies warn of scammers asking for bond money

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday there is a new telephone scam in which callers pose as deputies asking for money to bail a family member out of jail.

According to a news release, you shouldn’t fall the scam because no FCSO deputy will ever demand payment for a ticket, fine or bond.

Investigators work with state and federal partners to find and prosecute scammers, but because most of them are in other states or countries, there is little law enforcement can do.

FCSO advises you to hang up if you get one of the scam calls and block the number. Also, report it to FCSO at 843-665-2121.

