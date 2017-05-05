Gander Mountain in Myrtle Beach to go out of business

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday there is a new telephone scam in which callers pose as deputies asking for money to bail a family member out of jail.More >>
Deputies in the Pee Dee are now better able to protect and serve you after getting a hold of some new equipment.More >>
Gander Mountain announced in March it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would close 32 stores.More >>
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed that a crash on Interstation 20 Thursday night was fatal.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – We will still deal with showers, especially along the beaches for the morning drive. Rain clears the area by noon. Clouds start to clear out through the afternoon and temperatures will barely budge. We'll only make it to the the mid to low 70s this afternoon with breezy winds. One lingering impact from the storm system will be rough beach conditions. There is a moderate to high risk for rip currents ...More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
A young man made a miraculous save after a house fire put five children and his double amputee father in danger.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
