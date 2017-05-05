Gander Mountain in Myrtle Beach to go out of business

Gander Mountain announced in March it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would close 32 stores. The Myrtle Beach location was not on that list, but has since put up signage announcing it will go out of business. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Gander Mountain announced in March it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would close 32 stores. The Myrtle Beach location was not on that list, but has since put up signage announcing it will go out of business.

According to a news release on the company’s website, Gander Mountain filed bankruptcy in order to sell the business after an “in-depth review of the company's strategic options undertaken in recent months to preserve the value of the company and position it for long-term success.”

“Despite aggressive actions to improve the efficiency of the company's retail operations and support functions, the underlying financial impact from underperforming stores and unproductive, excess inventory hampered efforts to create a sustainable path forward,” the release stated.

The Myrtle Beach store is located at 1049 Glenforest Road.

