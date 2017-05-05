FIRST ALERT: The severe weather threat is over; showers for the morning drive

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The tornado watch has been canceled. We will still deal with showers, especially along the beaches for the morning drive. Rain clears the area by noon. Clouds start to clear out through the afternoon and temperatures will barely budge. We'll only make it to the the mid to low 70s this afternoon with breezy winds.

One lingering impact from the storm system will be rough beach conditions. There is a moderate to high risk for rip currents today along with unusually high waves of 4 to 5 feet. It's advised to stay out of the water.

