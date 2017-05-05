Crews respond to reports of possible tornado damage in Darlington County community

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – First responders in Darlington County were dispatched to several locations in the Oates community for reports of tornado damage.

According to a press release from Darlington County Emergency Management, a strong storm moved through the area around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Shortly after, emergency officials were called to the Oates community for reports of damage.

“Responders found damages that were consistent with that of a tornado and have requested a team from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington come to the area to confirm,” the release stated.

According to information on Duke Energy's website, there are 120 customers without power in Darlington County. The estimated restoration time is 3 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with storm damage can report it to the Darlington County Emergency Management office at (843) 398-4450, extension 1105.

