NMB Christian's Big Man on Campus

Story Courtesy of North Myrtle Beach Christian

LONGS, S.C. North Myrtle Beach Christian School's Zackery Fitz signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Coker College in Hartsville, SC on a basketball scholarship. In his two seasons at NMBCS, Fitz made his presence known as the Stallions made its jump to SCISA. In his Junior season, Fitz was one of just three players to play in all 26 games and was the only player to average a double-double over the course of the season. Fitz was third on the team in scoring at 11.2 points per game and led the team in both rebounds and blocks with 12.2 and 3.4, respectively.

In his Senior season, Fitz was a force on the inside of a Stallion defense that was among the best in SCISA in blocks per game. Fitz was the top shot blocker in the state and in the top 25 nationally with 138 blocks, an impressive 6.0 blocks per game average. He was also one of the top rebounders in the state, grabbing 258 rebounds, an average of 11.2 per game. Fitz also become a scoring leader late in the season, finishing the year with an average of just under 10 points per game.

Fitz became the first male athlete from NMBCS to sign a National LOI. Fitz will be enrolling at Coker College in the fall and be eligible to play in the 2017-18 basketball season for the Cobras.