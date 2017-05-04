Florence man charged in deadly West Marion Street shooting - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence man charged in deadly West Marion Street shooting

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Tyquan Johnson (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Tyquan Johnson (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a suspect charged in connection with a Monday shooting that left one person dead.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Tyquan Jamar Johnson, 32, of Florence, was arrested just after 7 p.m. Thursday and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Johnson is accused of shooting Christopher Scott at his home at 813 W. Marion St. Monday night.

The body of the 41-year-old Scott was found outside by police who were responding to the shooting.

