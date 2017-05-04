Florence man charged in deadly West Marion Street shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police have arrested a suspect charged in connection with a Monday shooting that left one person dead.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, Tyquan Jamar Johnson, 32, of Florence, was arrested just after 7 p.m. Thursday and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Johnson is accused of shooting Christopher Scott at his home at 813 W. Marion St. Monday night.

The body of the 41-year-old Scott was found outside by police who were responding to the shooting.

