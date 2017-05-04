Pennsylvania man on the run for four years captured in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Pennsylvania man who was on his state’s top 20 most wanted list was captured in Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, Daniel Greer, 22, was initially charged by the West Mifflin, Pa. Police Department with criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearms offenses and simple assault.

The suspect is accused of a drive-by shooting that wounded a 17-year-old girl in West Mifflin on March 31, 2013.

Greer was arrested Thursday in the 6100 block of Frontage Road in Myrtle Beach by the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force, the release stated.

The Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force developed information the suspect was in the Myrtle Beach area.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.