Search underway for fisherman missing in Black River in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – First responders continue to search for a fisherman lost in the Black River near Pea House Landing in Georgetown County, according Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Lesley said the fisherman was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. GCSO personnel were still on scene at 8:45 p.m. attempting to find the individual.

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for further details as they come in.

