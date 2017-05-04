Search underway for fisherman missing in Black River in Georgeto - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Search underway for fisherman missing in Black River in Georgetown County

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – First responders continue to search for a fisherman lost in the Black River near Pea House Landing in Georgetown County, according Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Lesley said the fisherman was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. GCSO personnel were still on scene at 8:45 p.m. attempting to find the individual.

No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for further details as they come in.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly