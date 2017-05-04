Body of missing 19-year-old fisherman recovered in Georgetown County

First responders continue to search for a fisherman lost in the Black River near Pea House Landing in Georgetown County, according Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Raycom Media)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The body of a 19-year-old fisherman who went missing after falling into the Black River near Pea House Landing in Georgetown County Thursday was recovered Friday, according Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, the victim has been identified as Michael Conyers, Jr., 19, of Andrews. He was recovered Friday by divers.

Lesley said the fisherman was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. GCSO personnel were still on scene at 8:45 p.m. attempting to find the individual.

According to Lesley, the victim fell backwards into the water from a dock trying to untangle his fishing line from another person's line. He added the man could not swim.

Two other fishermen tried to rescue him but he slipped through their hands and was not seen again. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources searched Thursday until dark and began searching again Friday morning, according to Lt. Joe Ard.

