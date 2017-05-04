Settlement reached between Horry County, woman who accused former detective of misconduct

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A resolution has been reached between the county and a woman who filed a lawsuit against the Horry County Police Department claiming a former detective assigned to her case was “very flirtatious” with her and suggested she consider boxing with another woman.

According to online records from the Horry County Public Index, the woman, identified simply as “Jane Doe 5,” filed the lawsuit on Jan. 13, 2017.

A stipulation of dismissal with prejudice was filed with the Horry County Clerk of Court on April 25, according to online records.

The stipulation of dismissal stated the parties “have reached a satisfactory resolution of the issues.”

There was no immediate indication as to what the terms of the agreement were.

The woman’s lawsuit alleged that former detective Allen Large was assigned to her case after she alerted police that she was in fear of retaliation from her incarcerated ex-boyfriend after cooperating with an investigation of him in 2014.

According to the lawsuit, Large allegedly suggested on numerous occasions that Jane Doe 5 meet with him at night, over dinner or coffee, to discuss the case.

Large “from the onset was very flirtatious with the Plaintiff,” the suit stated, adding that he was flirtatious both over the phone and in text messages, commenting on her attractiveness and asking her if she would wear “sexy outfits” if he bought them for her.

“Large also told her he knew of a petite girl or her same size and would she consider boxing with the other girl,” the suit stated. “Detective Large also commented that he knew the Plaintiff was a good girl, but he wanted to turn her into a bad girl.”

Jane Doe 5 is the sixth woman to file suit against Large and/or the Horry County Police Department. The other woman have made similar claims about Large’s alleged misconduct, accusing him of sexual assault and trying to get them to participate in nude “catfights” on video.

The first suit was filed by “Jane Doe” in December 2015.

In January, a lawsuit filed against the county by a woman identified as "Jane Doe 1" was also settled.

