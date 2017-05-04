Local emergency responders prepare for summer season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Emergency responders in Myrtle Beach emergency are gearing up for the summer months.

On Thursday, officials from Myrtle Beach, Horry County and Surfside Beach gathered at the Springmaid Pier for jet ski training with an agency from California.

After the training is complete, all those who took part will be able to become instructors to teach other officers.

“We’ve been trying to do this for years. The Myrtle Beach Police Department has taken ocean rescue and now so is the fire department. We’re all ULCA certified, so we want to be able to provide the public with the safest services possible," said Tadd Rubin, with the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. "We’re trying to become certified and become trained in every area we can.”

This is not the only thing MBFR is doing to ramp up for the summer months. The department also purchased new UTVs and plans to start patrolling the beaches every day.

The plan for now is to have three extra patrols on top of the police department and beach services and the other agencies in the area,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Lt. Jonathan Evans.

Now, MBFR hopes that knowing how to save someone on a jet ski and having these new UTVs will keep residents and visitors safer when they’re at the beach.

“We want to provide anything and everything we can to benefit this community and the people that are in it, and the people that are visiting as well,” Rubin said.

