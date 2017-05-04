UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash on I-20 in Darlington County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – We will still deal with showers, especially along the beaches for the morning drive. Rain clears the area by noon. Clouds start to clear out through the afternoon and temperatures will barely budge. We'll only make it to the the mid to low 70s this afternoon with breezy winds. One lingering impact from the storm system will be rough beach conditions. There is a moderate to high risk for rip currents ...