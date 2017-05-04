UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash on I-20 in Dar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash on I-20 in Darlington County

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed that a crash on Interstate 20 Thursday night was fatal.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said Judith Edmond, 62, of Florence died in the crash.

Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s website states the crash happened on the eastbound side of I-20 at Exit 131. Hardee said it happened around 4:30 p.m. near Lamar.

