Crews respond to deadly crash on I-20 in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed that a crash on Interstation 20 Thursday night was fatal.

At this time, it is unknown how many victims there are in this collision.

Information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s website states the crash happened on the eastbound side of I-20 at Exit 131.

Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.