SLED charges former Georgetown County probation officer with having sex with probationer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A former agent with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services was arrested Thursday for allegedly having sexual relations with a probationer he supervised.

According to a press release from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division, Craig Lee Smith, 46, was charged with misconduct in office. It is a common law violation that carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

An arrest warrant alleges Smith engaged in consensual sexual acts with the female probationer on or about Oct. 28, 2016 while he was on duty in Georgetown County.

According to online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center, Smith was released from jail Thursday afternoon on a $25,000 bond.

