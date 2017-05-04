Florence police raise awareness for Special Olympics

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – On Thursday, Florence police, Navy and National Guard raised awareness and funds for the Special Olympics by participating in the Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run.

For the past 36 years, Florence police have raised money and also run two miles for the cause.

They began the run at the Special Needs Pee Dee Regional Center and head to the police sub-station on North Dargan Street.

Various law enforcement groups participate in this effort, including the Navy and National Guards.

Officers said they want to keep the mission of the Law Enforcement Torch Run in the forefront of the community.

“It’s important because if you don’t hear something and see something continually, it goes on the back page of your mind," said Florence Police Sgt. Jerrie James. “We want to keep it up so that people remember Special Olympics. Let’s do something for them today because they have been doing something for us. They are fighting every day to become better people, better citizens and that’s what we want everyone else to do.”

