Federal indictments handed down for Pee Dee men on drug, weapons charges

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Federal indictments have been handed down against seven Pee Dee men following their arrests by a task force over the last month on drug and weapons charges.

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to view a slideshow of the suspects.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, DCSO deputies, along with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Florence County Sheriff’s Office; the Hartsville Police Department; and the Darlington Police Department, made the arrests.

A federal grand jury in Florence indicted the men. Their names and charges are listed below:

Kenneth Eric Coe, 23, of Timmonsville, was arrested April 10 and indicted for possession and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence.

Trevor Jarad Davis, 27, of Darlington, was arrested May 2 and indicted distribution of crack cocaine

Daniel Jamal Gavin, 25, of Darlington, was arrested May 2 and indicted for distribution of crack cocaine; and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence

Eddie Terrell McCoy, 41, of Hartsville, was arrested May 2 and indicted for distribution of cocaine

Quinton Lonnell Richardson, 28, of Hartsville, was arrested April 3 and indicted for distribution of crack cocaine

Antonio Darnell Rivers, 28, of Hartsville, was arrested May 2 and indicted for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony; possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and distribution of cocaine. At the time of his arrest, it is alleged he was in possession of 20 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of crack cocaine and a .357 revolver with an obliterated serial number

Jaquan Latrell Samuel, 30, of Hartsville, was arrested April 3 and indicted for possession and brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of a crime of violence; and felon in possession of a firearm

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.