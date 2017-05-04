Marion police look for men accused of snatching woman's purse, dragging her by car

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for these two men, who are accused of snatching a woman's purse and dragging her by a car. (Source: Marion Police Department)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Marion police are looking for the two men accused of snatching a woman’s purse while inside a car and dragging her 10 feet.

According to information from the Marion Police Department, the incident happened Thursday morning at 8:30 in the parking lot of the local Walmart.

The two men were inside a dark-in-color Toyota Camry. As they drove past the woman, the passenger reached out of the car and grabbed her purse, which knocked her to the ground and dragged her 10 feet, according to the MPD.

One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a grey short-sleeved T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, and has brown hair and a small-to-medium build. The second was said to be heavy-set, wearing a black T-shirt with what appeared to be white writing on the right sleeve and a white emblem on the left upper chest, khaki-colored pants, black shoes and a shaved head.

According to the MPD, the vehicle they were in is believed to have West Virginia tags. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts or identity of the two suspects should contact police at (843) 423-8616.

