Darlington County Fire adds arson investigation dog to staff

First responders in Darlington County were dispatched to several locations in the Oates community for reports of tornado damage.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Christian School's Zackery Fitz signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Coker College in Hartsville, SC on a basketball scholarship.More >>
In a WMBF News investigation Wednesday night, we looked at how this digital age is affecting modern day policing and the stress it can add to the job.More >>
As the Palace Theatre comes down this week, a 20-year employee is looking back on the memories through a display of memorabilia from the theater’s glory days he created in his own house.More >>
A resolution has been reached between the county and a woman who filed a lawsuit against the Horry County Police Department claiming a former detective assigned to her case was “very flirtatious” with her and suggested she consider boxing with another woman.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
